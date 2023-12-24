Anders Lee's 3-point night leads Islanders over Hurricanes 5-4

New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) tries to control the puck as he battles Carolina Hurricanes' Brady Skjei (76) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Anders Lee had a goal and two assists to lead the New York Islanders to a 5-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 36 shots for the Islanders, who head into the Christmas break with at least a point in 11 of their past 12 games.

Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Mike Reilly each had a goal and assist, and Sebastian Aho had a goal for the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri and Mathew Barzal had two assists each.

Stefan Noesen, Jaccob Slavin, Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen scored for the Hurricanes, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists each for Carolina.

Pyotr Kochetkov had 23 saves. He struggled in net for Carolina, which has been a season-long problem for the Hurricanes.

With starter Frederik Andersen out since Nov. 2 with a blood-clotting issue, the Hurricanes have had to rely on the 24-year-old Russian. Kochetkov had played better recently but floundered on Saturday.

Lee’s goal at 3:44 in the third period, to give New York a 5-3 lead, from an odd-angle was one of the shots Kochetkov would have liked to have back.

Noesen scored a power-play goal at 9:17 to cut New York’s advantage to 5-4. Carolina went 2 for 4 on the power play but it wasn’t enough to keep up.

The Islanders had a 3-1 lead after a hectic first period.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Hurricanes: Play at Nashville on Wednesday.

___

