Anders Odegaard, former lawyer, pleads guilty to murder of ex-wife

Jul. 6—WARREN, Minn. — A former lawyer charged with the murder of his ex-wife in Warren, Minnesota, changed his plea on Thursday, July 6.

Anders Leland Odegaard, 32, was arrested in August last year after law enforcement was dispatched to a Warren, Minnesota, residence for an injured woman. On scene, Odegaard was found with his unconscious ex-wife, Carissa Odegaard.

According to an affidavit in the case, Carissa wasn't breathing, she had a severe head injury and blood was pooling on the floor beside her.

When law enforcement tried to speak to Odegaard, all he would say was, "I don't feel right," the affidavit said. There was blood on his face and in his hair.

Carissa was transported to the hospital. The next day, her family was informed she "had no significant brain function," and she was taken off life support soon after, the affidavit said.

The two had five children together, three of whom were witnesses — including the youngest, who Carissa was holding before she was attacked, the affidavit said.

One of the children said the fighting started when "his mother came to pick them up for church, and his father didn't want her to take the kids," according to the affidavit. The same child said he'd seen Odegaard hit his mother before.

Originally arrested for domestic assault, Odegaard was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony after his ex-wife died. Each charge has a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

Odegaard initially pleaded not guilty, but on July 6 he offered an Alford plea to second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony, meaning he maintains his innocence but concedes there's enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty.

Odegaard changed his plea after the state and defense agreed on a plea agreement, but his sentence won't be determined until Aug. 15.