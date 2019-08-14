Is Andersen & Martini Holding (CPH:AM B) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Andersen & Martini Holding A/S (CPH:AM B) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Andersen & Martini Holding's Debt?

As you can see below, Andersen & Martini Holding had ø165.5m of debt at December 2018, down from ø193.7m a year prior. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

How Healthy Is Andersen & Martini Holding's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Andersen & Martini Holding had liabilities of ø141.5m due within a year, and liabilities of ø101.6m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ø2.96m as well as receivables valued at ø26.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ø213.2m.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the ø84.9m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Andersen & Martini Holding would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Weak interest cover of 1.2 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.9 hit our confidence in Andersen & Martini Holding like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. Even worse, Andersen & Martini Holding saw its EBIT tank 37% over the last 12 months. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Andersen & Martini Holding's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.