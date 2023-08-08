Anderson 15-year-old dies while visiting grandparent during Monday's severe storms

Evan Kinley, a 15-year-old student at T.L. Hanna High School, died during the severe storms that swept across the area Monday, Aug. 7.

The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirmed Kinley's death in a press release late Monday night. The incident occurred along Arnold Drive near Kings Road around 5 p.m.

According to the coroner's office, Kinley stopped at his grandparent's house during the storm. Upon arrival, a large tree uprooted and landed on him as he exited his vehicle near the garage of the house.

Anderson Fire Department, Anderson Police Department and Medshore EMS responded to the 911 call. Kinley was pronounced dead at the scene. Kinley’s death was ruled accidental by the coroner and was classified as a death resulting from severe weather.

A tribute photo of 15-year old sophomore Evan Kinley, who played JV football for the Yellow Jackets, posted "Rest in Peace." Kinley died as a result of a tree falling on him while at his grandparents house, Anderson County Coroner's office reported.

Superintendent Brenda Kelley of Anderson School District 5 sent out the following message to the entire district following the incident:

“Anderson Five Family, It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that tonight, Evan Kinley, a tenth-grade student at TL Hanna High School was tragically killed during the thunderstorms. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time, and additional support staff members will serve at TL Hanna tomorrow to help students and staff process this tragedy. Words never seem to convey comfort during a time like this, but please take a moment to remember why we are in the roles that we are, and please keep Evan, his family, and the TLH students, faculty, and staff in mind as you go about your day tomorrow. As the district learns more information about arrangements, we will be sure to send that information out accordingly.”

The sophomore was a volunteer junior firefighter with Broadway Fire Department. He also played for the T.L. Hanna football program.

"Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. The next few days are going to be rough on them. Evan was a great kid!! He was a Junior Firefighter with us and we were really looking forward to having him in the future. He’ll definitely be missed. Rest in peace our young friend. Gone too soon!!!" a Broadway Fire Department post said.

Nina Tran covers trending topics. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: T.L. Hanna sophomore dies during Monday's severe weather in Anderson