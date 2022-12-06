Anderson Aldrich to make first in-person court appearance Tuesday; charges expected to be filed

Dec. 5—Anderson Aldrich, the alleged Club Q nightclub shooter, is scheduled to make a first in-person appearance at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court.

Aldrich is facing 10 arrest-only charges relating to the Club Q shooting, which took place on the evening of Nov. 19 in Colorado Springs. Aldrich is accused of killing five and injuring 17; police say Aldrich entered Club Q and shot at the patrons inside for about six minutes before being stopped by two bystanders.

The District Attorney's Office stated last week via social media that it will announce the full list of charges filed against Aldrich at the hearing on Tuesday morning. Additionally, court records show there will be argument held over some of the motions filed by the defense counsel for Aldrich.