Anderson boy, 12, shot during family dispute

Feb. 23—ANDERSON — A 12-year-old boy shot by a family member and an older brother taking him to the hospital were involved in an accident on the way to the facility Tuesday, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The property damage accident was at 20th and Brown streets. The brothers continued to 23rd and Brown, where they abandoned the car and walked a short distance to the emergency room at Ascension-St. Vincent Anderson.

The younger boy was in stable condition.

Anderson police were dispatched at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a fight in progress in the 1700 block of Jackson Street.

Witnesses told officers that the family conflict had escalated to gunshots being fired.

Police located the youngster in the emergency room, and he confirmed what had taken place.

The preliminary investigation determined that a family dispute quickly resulted in the shooting between two juvenile brothers.

The suspect is a 15-year-old male.

The Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene and is conducting the investigation.

