Anderson Cooper calls out Sarah Huckabee Sanders for leaving ‘the world of the factual behind’

Anderson Cooper called out White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders this week for leaving the factual world behind when she addressed President Donald Trump’s accusation that Democrats “hate Jewish people.”

The host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” said Ms Sanders was “quite simply not telling the truth” when she said “we,” as in Republicans, “called it out by name” when Republican Rep. Steve King publicly defended white nationalism.

She made those remarks during a press conference on Monday morning—her first in 42 days.

Mr Cooper argued that her comments pinpoint the exact moment when Ms Sanders left “the world of the factual or, even to be generous, the arguable behind.”

He pointed out that although the press secretary called the Iowa Republican white nationalist rhetoric “abhorrent,” President Trump, himself, “never said a word” about it.

Mr Cooper also noted the president failed to condemn neo-Nazis for their acts of violence and terror in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“The president can be remarkably selective in his criticism,” Mr Cooper added. “However, he paints with a far broader brush when it comes to the Democrats.