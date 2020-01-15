Anderson Cooper Hammers CNN Guest over Warren-Sanders Split

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper corrected a political commentator on air Tuesday over a dispute between 2020 presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Political commentator Jess McIntosh discussed the debate on CNN with Cooper and other commentators after the close of a Democratic debate in Des Moines, Iowa.

“If they brought that energy at the beginning of the debate all the way through we’d have a very different conversation,” McIntosh said. “Only one person kept up the optimistic, positive, excited to be here energy, frankly through the whole campaign. That was Warren.”

“Just in fairness, it is essentially he said — she said,” Cooper said, referring to animosity between Sens. Warren of Massachusetts and Sanders of Vermont regarding Warren’s claim that Sanders said a woman could not become president.

“It started with reporters citing other sources,” McIntosh said.

“From what I understand, it was four sources, two of them had been spoken to about it by Warren,” Cooper added. “Only the two in the room know.”

“That’s true, entirely,” McIntosh said.

Image: Reuters.

