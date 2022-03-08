  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Anderson Cooper Highlights ‘Incredible Image’ From Russia That Shows Putin’s Weakness

Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

CNN’s Anderson Cooper says a video from Russia that has gone viral amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine perfectly sums up the fear and weakness of its president, Vladimir Putin.

Cooper, appearing on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” live from Lviv in Ukraine on Monday, recalled the footage of Russian riot police arresting a woman in her 80s for protesting the war with handmade signs on the street.

“To me, it was the most incredible image because I thought Vladimir Putin, who likes to appear half-naked riding around on a horse, or in his black belt doing judo as a tough guy, is scared of an 80-something-year-old woman who is simply standing on a street holding up a sign protesting a war,” he said.

Russia’s new law that criminalizes media reports contradicting the Kremlin’s version of events in Ukraine ― which has prompted multiple networks to suspend reporting from Moscow ― was a “sign of weakness” and “fear” and “of the reality of the disinformation campaign that Russia wages,” Cooper added.

Watch the interview here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Over 2 million Ukrainian refugees have fled since Russian invasion began, UN says

    More than 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion, according to UN refugee agency data on Monday.The big picture: UNHCR labeled the exodus the fast-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II on Sunday when the number of people fleeing topped 1.5 million in 10 days.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Peace is the only way to halt this tragedy," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Sunday.D

  • Russia publishes list of 'unfriendly countries' after invasion of Ukraine

    Under the new restrictions being brought in by the Kremlin, financial trades, loans, and real estate purchases will need "special authorisation" if nations from the list are involved

  • Shell to Withdraw From Russian Oil and Gas, Halts All Spot Purchases

    Shell PLC said Tuesday that it intends to withdraw from Russian oil and gas in a phased manner in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including immediately halting all spot purchases of Russian crude. The energy major said it will also shut its service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia, and that it won't renew any Russian term contracts. At the same time, it will change its crude oil supply chain to remove Russian volumes as quickly as possible, though it cautioned that the physical location and availability of alternatives mean it could take weeks to complete and will lead to reduced throughput at some of its refineries.

  • Exclusive-U.N. climate chief: Ukraine crisis must not delay global action

    As Patricia Espinosa prepares to step down as U.N. climate chief, she has a warning for the world: Russia's invasion of Ukraine must not distract leaders from the escalating climate crisis. Even as the war is causing "so much suffering", global warming remains the "most rapidly growing threat to human species on the planet", Espinosa told Reuters. Espinosa said she planned to step down as executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) when her second, three-year term ends in July.

  • "It's A Sign Of Weakness" - Anderson Cooper On Putin's Law Against Speaking The Truth In Russia

    Anderson Cooper joins us live from Lviv, Ukraine, and comments on Vladimir Putin's attempt to silence Russian opposition to his war and stifle reporting by news outlets like CNN. Stick around for more of Stephen's interview with Anderson Cooper. #Colbert #AC360 #AndersonCooper

  • Column: Trump's power worship of Putin is repugnant — and predictable

    Overlooked in the days since Trump's celebration of Putin's invasion of Ukraine is how wrong Trump was about the man he claims to know "very, very well."

  • Shell sorry and pledges to stop buying Russian oil

    The energy giant says it will also close all its petrol stations in Russia and stop buying oil there.

  • War in Ukraine: Russia says it may cut gas supplies if oil ban goes ahead

    A top official says Russia may close its gas lines to Germany if the West halts oil imports.

  • I Panicked When I Checked My Portfolio Balance Last Night. Then I Did This.

    It's no secret that the stock market has taken investors on an incredibly turbulent ride over the past two months. All told, when I glanced at my portfolio, I saw that it's down about 13% from where it was at the start of the year.

  • Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas

    Energy giant Shell said Tuesday that it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas and shut down its service stations, aviation fuels and other operations in the country amid international pressure for companies to sever ties over the invasion of Ukraine. The company said in a statement that it would withdraw from all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas and liquefied natural gas, “in a phased manner.” The decision comes just days after Ukraine’s foreign minister criticized Shell for continuing to buy Russian oil, lashing out at the company for continuing to do business with President Vladimir Putin’s government.

  • People flee embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors

    Evacuations of people fleeing embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors began Tuesday, while U.N. officials said the exodus of refugees from Russia's invasion reached 2 million. “The Ukrainian city of Sumy was given a green corridor, the first stage of evacuation began,” the Ukrainian state communications agency tweeted. While some people fled to other cities in Ukraine, many have chosen to leave the country instead.

  • Russia accused of using cluster munitions and vacuum bombs in Ukraine

    As Russia’s assault on Ukraine continues, the U.S. has seen credible reports of deliberate use by Russia of cluster munitions and vacuum bombs. Here's what you need to know about these weapons.

  • Ukrainian refugees fleeing war with Russia begin arriving across Europe

    Seven days after deciding to leave Kyiv, Maryna Bilokin and her daughter finally arrived in Barcelona, a city where they didn't know anyone.

  • 'They had this fear that something may happen': Destin man reflects on recent visit to Kyiv

    Destin resident and world traveler Malcom Teasdale visited Kyiv recently, and is watching intently as Russian forces threaten the Ukrainian capital.

  • Canadian dollar decouples from oil, adding to BoC inflation headaches

    As the Russia-Ukraine crisis propels crude oil to its highest level in 14 years, the historic link between the Canadian dollar and energy prices has weakened, leaving the Bank of Canada with one less tool to fight inflation. The normal tight relationship between the Canadian dollar and oil has typically meant the central bank could rely on a stronger currency to ease inflation pressures brought on by higher energy prices. Gains for the loonie would reduce the cost of Canada's imports.

  • Oil surge leads to return of realpolitik: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

  • Czech president to award state honour to Ukraine's president

    Czech President Milos Zeman, long sympathetic to Moscow, said on Monday he would award the highest state honours to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his bravery and courage in the face of Russia's invasion. Zeman has supported closer ties with Russia since taking office in 2013 but called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "madman" at the outset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Russian military ‘being hacked’ after its own soldiers destroy 3G internet towers

    Russian forces have been ‘hacked’ after abandoning their own secure encrypted phone system, according to investigative journalism organisation Bellingcat.

  • Mainland China daily local COVID cases climb to 2-year high

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Mainland China has logged its highest number of daily new local symptomatic COVID-19 infections in about two years, with the highly transmissible Omicron variant putting pressure on the government's strict policy of curbing each outbreak quickly. China reported 214 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Sunday, the majority in the provinces of Guangdong, Jilin and Shandong. China's latest local virus flare-ups are tiny by global standards and the country is sticking to its "dynamic-clearing" policy which requires local authorities to quickly identify and quarantine every infection and their close contacts as well as impose travel restrictions.

  • Former NATO commander says Putin has his 'gun sights' on more nations apart from Ukraine

    Moldova and Kazakhstan are likely the ex-Soviet countries where Putin "goes next," retired four-star US Admiral James Stavridis said.