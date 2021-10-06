Anderson Cooper Mocks The Way Mike Pence Lies

CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday ripped Mike Pence for his attempted spin of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, and mocked the former vice president for the way in which he lies.

Pence on Monday told Fox News personality Sean Hannity that the media’s continued reporting on the Jan. 6 insurrection was intended to “demean” the supporters of former President Donald Trump and distract attention from Joe Biden’s presidency.

Cooper charged Pence with “trying to rewrite history and pave his way to his own presidential run” and reminded the former veep that Trump’s supporters were actually calling for his death during the violence.

“He lies in such an earnest way, doesn’t he? Hmm. Steely eyes lies,” cracked Cooper. “Pence’s comments are just the latest in a dangerous whitewashed campaign by Republicans who seem to be moving the party further and further from reality.”

