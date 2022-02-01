  • Oops!
Anderson Cooper Spots Most 'Revealing Statement' From Donald Trump's Rally

Lee Moran
CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday rolled the tape on just some of the many times Donald Trump has said “the quiet part out loud.”

Including, Cooper said, Trump’s rally in Texas on Saturday when he “loudly and proudly confessed” to trying to overturn the 2020 election, for which he is being investigated by a House select committee.

It was Trump’s most “revealing statement,” per CNN’s captioning of the segment. But it was “depressingly” familiar, Cooper continued, because Trump is “consciously or not, a serial confessor.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

