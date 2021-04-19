Anderson Cooper takes over as Jeopardy! guest host, acknowledging 'big shoes to fill'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

And now, here is yet another new guest host of Jeopardy!

CNN's Anderson Cooper on Monday will step in to host Jeopardy! for two weeks, the latest in a series of guest hosts the show has brought in since Alex Trebek's death. In an interview prior to his debut, Cooper described himself as a huge fan of the show and acknowledged being "nervous" about his stint. He also honored Trebek as someone who was an "integral part of my entire youth and growing up," something he told the man himself last year.

"I got a call from him probably about a month or two before he died," Cooper said. "He was asking me about some other stuff, but I used it as an opportunity just to say to him how much I appreciated him, and what he had brought to my life and to the life of so many people. So I was really glad I got the chance to do that."

Trebek died in November 2020 following a battle with cancer, and the show since January has been temporarily hosted by former champion Ken Jennings, Jeopardy producer Mike Richards, journalist Katie Couric, TV host Dr. Oz, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It still hasn't been announced who will replace Trebek permanently, though Cooper has been seen as a potential contender.

"Whoever leads this show forward, there's certainly big shoes to fill," Cooper said in his interview. "And I know whoever becomes the host of this show, they're going to carry on Alex's legacy."

Jennings has also been a major fan favorite to take over the permanent role, while Rogers has said he'd like to be considered. Meanwhile, calls for LeVar Burton to at least get brought in as a guest host continue to fall on deaf ears.

More stories from theweek.com
Donald Trump's most dangerous political legacy
The new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching
Fauci flubs the freedom question

Recommended Stories

  • Anderson Cooper admits he's 'actually kind of nervous' to host 'Jeopardy!'

    The CNN host has big shoes to fill.

  • Joe Buck Is Reportedly Joining 'Jeopardy!' as a Guest Host

    As announced by Jeopardy!, a donation totaling the contestants' cumulative winnings during each guest host’s respective week will be made to the charity of their choice. The Doctor Oz Show host will also appear on Jeopardy!

  • ‘My daughter tells people at school that I’m her sister’

    One young mom asks Reddit users for advice about her 8-year-old child. The post ‘My daughter tells people at school that I’m her sister’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Jill Biden Channels Mom-Chic Style in a Crinkled Blouse, Skinny Jeans & Cap-Toe Espadrilles

    The first lady touched down in D.C. after a weekend in Delaware.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle named national chair of Eric Greitens' Senate campaign

    Former Trump adviser and media personality Kimberly Guilfoyle was named national chair of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' (R) bid for the U.S. Senate on Monday.Driving the news: Greitens resigned from his post as governor in 2018 amid accusations of corruption and sexual misconduct. An ethics panel cleared Greitens of wrongdoing in 2020, and he's since framed himself as a Trumpian victim of the political establishment. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.He's running to fill the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who has announced that he will retire in 2022. Former President Trump won Missouri in the 2020 election by 15.4%.What he's saying: "I am honored to have Kimberly’s support. Her work on behalf of President Donald J. Trump was unmatched. We know the Democrats will come after this campaign, just like they came after President Trump," Greitens wrote in a press release."With Kimberly Guilfoyle as our national chair, I know we have a true fighter that will further elevate this campaign and help us win the support of every Missourian."Go deeper: Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens runs for Senate after never-ending campaignMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • George W Bush returns to political stage to promote controversial new book 'Portraits of Immigrants'

    George W Bush, the former US president, has painted portraits of 43 immigrants that will be released in a controversial new book about immigration. The 74-year-old has painted portraits of 43 immigrants and written their stories in "Out of Many, One" but has come under fire after critics pointed to his record as president which included setting up the scandal–plagued Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. The media blitz includes an op-ed in the Washington Post, a ‘virtual conversation’ with Arnold Schwarzenegger, an appearance on a late-night talk show and interviews with several major broadcasters. The hobbyist painter has previously created a number of works on world leaders and military veterans but has now turned his focus to immigrants in America, trying to “humanise” the debate. “I do want to say to Congress, 'Please put aside all the harsh rhetoric about immigration, “ he said in an interview with CBS. “'Please put aside trying to score political points on either side.' I hope I can help set a tone that is more respectful about the immigrant, which may lead to reform of the system." But Mr Bush has already taken a swipe at the current immigration system in the United States, calling it “broken.” A statement on the Bush Centre website says: “Every year that goes by without reforming our broken immigration system means missed opportunities to ensure the future prosperity, vitality, and security of our nation.”

  • Fact check: Image claiming to show young Matt Gaetz with a mullet is not authentic

    A viral image purporting to show Matt Gaetz as a senior in high school with a blonde hair and a mullet is fabricated.

  • Barber leaves coworker speechless with unexpected act of solidarity: 'You are not alone'

    Neftali Martín cried when he saw what his coworker, Joel Ortega, did for him to show solidarity in Martín's fight against cancer.

  • There Are So Many Rules That 'Jeopardy' Contestants Have to Follow

    If so, these may be signs that you've watched too many Jeopardy! The good news: It also means you might have what it takes to be a contestant on the game show. All contestants must be 18 years old to compete, except if you're part of the Teen Tournament special.

  • Taylor Swift lookalike leaves TikTok users baffled: 'I remember getting brutally made fun of'

    TikTok user and Taylor Swift doppelgänger @juliiieanne went viral after recreating the singer's looks across eras. The post Uncanny Taylor Swift lookalike blows TikTok’s collective mind appeared first on In The Know.

  • 'You have to look in the mirror': Khloé Kardashian claps back at online trolls over new catsuit photos

    "I'm sorry that you're hurting."

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.

  • Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson describes women's lawsuits as 'money grab'

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson filed his first official answer to the 22 lawsuits that accuse him of sexual misconduct

  • New York AG investigating Cuomo's use of aides on book

    New York’s attorney general is investigating whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke the law by having members of his staff help write and promote his pandemic leadership book. In a letter dated April 13, but made public Monday, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli authorized State Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the work state employees did on drafting and editing the book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” which was released last fall. James’ office confirmed it received the referral letter but declined further comment, citing an “ongoing investigation.”

  • Luke Bryan Says Wife Caroline' Nursed 'Me Back to Health' amid COVID: 'I Was Very Fortunate'

    "It was still quite challenging for a couple of days," Luke Bryan told PEOPLE, adding that he did not have a "long set of symptoms"

  • The Duchess of Cambridge’s secret power comes down to one personality trait

    Among the heartache, grief and loss at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on Saturday there was an outstanding ray of positivity that it was impossible to ignore, and one that couldn’t have been more simple and more powerful. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stood tall and graceful. Her poise, elegance and quiet confidence reassured us that the monarchy is in good hands. She has often been described as selfless and resilient, but on Saturday it became clear that it is her positivity – a characteristic she has had all her life – that outranks all these other qualities and stands her in such good stead. Not only can Prince William count on her, but his rather confused brother and the wider Royal family can also be grateful they have such a positive influence in their midst. Joining the Royal family is far from easy, with its endless demands and lack of freedom. Catherine, now aged 39 and mother of three small children, quickly understood what her life would be and has been determined to make the very best of it. She accepted and understood what the country and the monarchy expected of her with elegance and dignity. Her beauty is not skin deep. Instead of complaining about her position, she has learnt to appreciate what it can offer to others. Watching her after the funeral was impressive. The royals were expected to follow the Queen and be driven from St George’s Chapel the short journey to Windsor Castle, but at the last minute they decided they would all walk back in the glorious sunshine.

  • Gary Player: Son was 'wrong' to use Masters for marketing stunt

    Gary Player has said his son Wayne was "wrong" for holding up golf balls during an important Masters moment, but didn't say whether Wayne had been banned from Augusta.

  • Alex Smith retires after comeback from gruesome leg injury

    Alex Smith retired Monday after making an improbable comeback from a gruesome broken leg, saying he's ready to leave the NFL but believing he's still able to play quarterback. Smith made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks shy of his 37th birthday, hoping to enjoy more time with his family. “I want to say thank you for believing in me, and thank you for helping me believe in myself — and in the impossible,” Smith said.

  • Arie Luyendyk Jr. Throws Surprise Baby Shower for Pregnant Wife Lauren Burnham: 'She Had No Idea!'

    Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are expecting twins, a baby boy and a baby girl

  • Supreme Court rejects lingering 2020 election challenge case

    The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not hear a case out of Pennsylvania related to the 2020 election, a dispute that had lingered while similar election challenges had already been rejected by the justices. The justices in February, after President Joe Biden's inauguration, had rejected a handful of cases related to the 2020 election. In the case the court rejected Monday, however, the court had called for additional briefing that was not complete until the end of March. The case involved a federal court challenge to a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision requiring election officials to receive and count mailed-in ballots that arrived up to three days after the election.