Anderson Cooper's Donald Trump Comparison Will Leave You On The Floor

Reports of CNN becoming more centrist and less opinionated just got body-checked by a wisecrack from Anderson Cooper on Monday.

The “Anderson Cooper 360” anchor made a wild comparison after Donald Trump called for terminating parts of the Constitution and to perhaps be reinstalled as president.

On the show, Democratic strategist David Axelrod remarked that Republicans still fear denouncing Trump and the potential repercussions from his base. This prompted Cooper to say: “It is like having a drunk relative who yells out obscenities or incredibly inappropriate things, and you don’t know what to do about him and so people just ignore him. Soon he’ll be wandering around with an onion tied to his belt, talking about [how] movies used to cost a nickel.”

Cooper added with a laugh: “There’s no question there. I just felt I wanted to say that.”

First, funny. Second, props to Cooper for the “Simpsons” onion-belt reference.

His comments came days after leaked company documents showed Twitter executives discussing how to handle a New York Post story about a laptop owned by Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son. Some Republicans believe that the computer contained damaging information about Joe Biden and that Twitter censored the report on its platform ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump used the reportedly overhyped disclosure to launch yet another baseless tirade about the contest being stolen from him that year.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” the former president wrote online Monday.

(h/t Mediaite.)

Related...