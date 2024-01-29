Anderson County Chancellor Jamie Brooks announces his candidacy

For 37 years, Republican Jamie Brooks has practiced law in Anderson and surrounding counties. However, since April 2023, he has held a new role: Anderson County Chancery Court judge, also known as the chancellor.

Brooks was appointed chancellor last year by Gov. Bill Lee to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Nichole Cantrell.

Gov. Bill Lee, left, and Anderson County Chancellor Jamie Brooks

In Tennessee, the process to appoint judges to fill a vacancy is thorough. Brooks and his three opponents in the upcoming election each applied to fill the vacancy, according to a news release from Brooks' campaign announcing his candidacy for the chancellor's position in the upcoming election. The Trial Court Vacancy Commission members interviewed the candidates in a public forum and submited their recommendation to the governor. Lee then made the selection after a careful review of resumes, personal interviews, and community support.

At the end of that process, Brooks was chosen by Gov. Lee.

“Jamie is a highly qualified attorney who will bring significant legal experience to the 7th Judicial District,” Lee is quoted as saying in the release. “I appreciate his leadership and am confident he will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”

Since being appointed, Brooks has gotten the docket back in order – disposing of over 1,100 cases in just a few months, the release stated. Now he is turning some of his attention towards the campaign trail, where he will seek the Republican nomination to continue his work.

Integrity and experience are two areas of focus for Brooks’ campaign, the release stated.

“Nothing prepares you for the position of Chancellor like experience. My 37 years practicing law have laid a great foundation for the work that needs to be done. I’m grateful for Gov. Lee’s confidence in my experience.” he said.

After graduating from law school at the University of Tennessee in 1985, Brooks went into private practice with James Frank Wilson at Wilson & Brooks P.C. After Wilson retired, Brooks continued in practice until his appointment by the governor. He has handled thousands of cases in Chancery Court.

“Chancery court is vital to our citizens. This court handles family law matters such as adoptions, orders of protection, child support, child custody and divorce. Additionally, all estate matters and contract and real property disputes. The experience and temperament of the Judge who hears those cases matters,” Brooks said. “With so much riding on the outcomes, you don’t want a judge who doesn’t have the experience of dealing with these types of complex cases.”

With the Republican Primary quickly approaching, Brooks is working hard to earn the support of voters across the county. Whether knocking on doors, participating in parades, and other community events, he said he is enjoying the process.

“I’m not a politician who has been out here planning a political future. I enjoy serving and believe I have the experience to do the job well,” Brooks said. “At the end of the day, as chancellor, I simply pledge to listen courteously, be attentive, consider thoughtfully, and uphold the law.”

The Republican Primary is March 5. People can learn more about Chancellor Brooks at chancellorjamiebrooks.com.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Anderson County Chancellor Jamie Brooks announces his candidacy