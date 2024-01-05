Anderson County gets $100K state grant to enhance local tourism

A $100,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development will enable the Anderson County Tourism Council and county Conservation Board to pave a parking area near a local public boat launch.

Stephanie Wells, Adventure Anderson County director, said the $100,000 tourism enhancement grant will pay for the paving of a parking area adjacent to the public boat launch at Anderson County Park on Norris Lake. The state grant will be matched with $100,000 from the county tourism fund.

"The reason we applied for the grant is twofold. One, the project aims to address the increasing demand from boaters seeking improved and expanded parking facilities when accessing Norris Lake. Secondly, a key motivation for this enhancement is to position the park as an attractive host location for larger fishing tournaments," she said in an email.

Officials gather to celebrate the Anderson County winning $100,000 for park improvements. From left are Oak Ridge City Clerk Beth Hickman, Anderson County Chamber President Rick Meredith, state Rep. John Ragan, state Assistant Tourism Commissioner Melanie Beauchamp, Explore Oak Ridge President Katy Watt, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, Norris Dam State Park Manager Nathan Housley, state Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell, County Commissioner Anthony Allen, County Mayor Terry Frank, Anderson County Commissioner Joshua Anderson, Adventure Anderson County Director Stephanie Wells and Anderson County Park Manager Ben Taylor.

This is the third enhancement grant the county has received for Anderson County Park. The other two grants doubled the size of the public boat ramp and added 18 more camping spots with electricity and water to the park, she said.

State and local officials gathered at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton on Dec. 19 to celebrate the grant. The state awarded 29 communities more than $2.22 million in tourism enhancement grants, including the one for Anderson County.

The Oak Ridger's News Editor Donna Smith covers Oak Ridge area news. Email her at dsmith@oakridger.com and follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @ridgernewsed.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Anderson County gets $100K state grant to enhance local tourism