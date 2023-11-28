Anderson County honors JROTC units from Oak Ridge, Clinton and Anderson County hig schools

Local officials gathered Nov. 13 on the front porch of the Anderson County Courthouse as County Mayor Terry Frank proclaimed the 2nd annual Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Day in Anderson County. Frank’s proclamation honored the service and dedication to community by the three high school JROTC units at Oak Ridge, Clinton and Anderson County high schools.

Attending the recognition event were cadets from Anderson County High School’s Navy JRTOC unit, Clinton High School’s Air Force JROTC unit, and Oak Ridge High School’s Navy JROTC unit. The cadets stood in formation on a blocked-off Main Street in front of the Courthouse while remarks were made.

Mayor Frank, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, state Rep. John Ragan, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and keynote speaker Jason Deel (retired, U.S. Army) spoke. Frank, McNally and Ragan presented the formal proclamations to the cadet commanders of each school JROTC unit, according to the news release.

McNally said he recognizes and commends the dedication and commitment among the members of JROTC units.

“I was a member of the ROTC at Memphis State. It’s a great way to grow as a individual and serve the community," he said.

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, at podium, proclaimed Nov. 13, as the county's Second Annual JROTC Day. From left are Oak Ridge High School Navy JROTC Cadet Commander Berkley Armes, Clinton High School Air Force JROTC Cadet Major Isabella Riley, and Anderson County High School Navy JROTC Cadet Lt. Commander Audrey Wood.

“Each cadet participating in these programs is on a journey of personal growth and transformation, and the impact they make extends far beyond the confines of the drill field,” Deel said. “Citizenship is a cornerstone of the JROTC experience. Cadets, I want to personally thank you for leading your school and classmates in community service projects. The importance of giving back cannot be stressed enough and contributing to the greater good will lead to success in your future.”

Deel said his high school in Haysi, Virginia, did not have a JROTC program. So, he entered the ROTC program at East Tennessee State University under a scholarship in 1997.

“Much of my success is from the training and discipline I received in the ROTC program,” he said.

Cadets from JROTC units at each of the high schools in Anderson County participate in numerous community and school events throughout the year, from presenting the colors at school ball games or marching in local parades, to volunteering regularly at the monthly Anderson County Veterans Appreciation Breakfast.

Anderson County High School’s Navy JROTC Program has 48 cadets participating this year. Clinton High School’s Air Force JROTC Program has 100 cadets, and Oak Ridge High School’s Navy JROTC Program has 94 cadets.

JROTC cadets from Anderson County High School's Navy JROTC unit, Clinton High School's Air Force JROTC unit, and Oak Ridge High School's Navy JROTC unit participated Nov. 13 in a ceremony honoring the 2nd Annual JROTC Day in Anderson County. The cadets are joined by county and state officials and guest speakers.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Anderson County honors school JROTC units