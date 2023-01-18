Anderson County jail inmate's death investigated by TBI

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of an Anderson County jail inmate last week.

According to a TBI spokesperson, the agency was asked by Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark to investigate the Jan. 12 death of 19-year-old Isaiah Micah Fontana.

The Anderson County Detention Facility (jail) in Clinton, Tennessee.

Fontana was in custody at the time of his death, according to the TBI. No other information was released by the TBI.

