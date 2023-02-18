Anderson County jury convicts man of raping child

A Powell man will be sentenced on March 27 after an Anderson County jury on Thursday found him guilty of raping a girl younger than 10.

According to Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark, 45-year-old Royce Scott Earley was convicted of two counts of rape of a child, two counts on a related charge and a charge of aggravated sexual battery. The convictions came at the end of a three-day trial.

The Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton, Tennessee.

Earley had been out on bond since he was charged in December 2019, according to Clark's news release. Earley's bond was revoked following the conviction and he was taken into custody. He remains in Anderson County jail in Clinton. Judge Ryan Spitzer set his sentencing hearing for March 27.

Assistant District Attorneys Emily F. Abbott and Sarah W. Keith explained to the jury that between Nov. 1, 2019 and Dec. 15, 2019, the child was raped by Earley.

Earley's residence was given as Powell on the Anderson County jail website Friday. At the time he was charged, his address was listed as Clinton.

"May the delivery of justice and blessings of the almighty allow our young victim to continue in her recovery from the trauma she suffered," Clark stated in the release.

