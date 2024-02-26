Anderson County received a poor score on its roads, hired company to scan road conditions

Anderson County has 45 miles of roads in failing condition and 380 miles of roads that need repairs, according to a company survey.

The county hired Roadway Asset Services, an infrastructure asset and pavement management company, to scan the roads. The scan cost $300,000 and was completed in November.

The company used pavement condition vehicles equipped with a 3D laser measurement system to check crack depths and width and record the location and severity of the damage.

One of the Roadway Asset Service vans working to collect data of Clarksville's road systems.

"To complete rehab of one mile of road would cost roughly $1 million," said Matt Hogan, manager of Roads & Bridges.

Nothing was shocking from the scan results, Hogan said. "We knew our roads were in bad condition, but now we have a good baseline condition to work from and have generated a plan moving forward," he said.

The data collected from the scan will be used to create an index for road conditions, Hogan said. "The average rating for Anderson County roads scored 64.7% out of 100," he said.

Roadway Asset Services has a plan to repair the most used roads.

"This machine scanned and graded our roads while giving us an unbiased assessment of our streets," said Mark Walters, an Anderson resident. "It would probably cost about the same for employees to ride around and make their own judgments. I’m glad they brought in an outside expert with technology that assesses accurately."

Road work in Anderson County at Welcome Road on U.S. Highway 29 in February 2024.

Hogan said the county has received numerous complaints about potholes, cracks, and damaged roads, which also can damage vehicles.

Residents can report road issues at the ACSC gov app.

The application can be downloaded from both the App Store and Google Play. It enables residents to submit work requests, view their status, and view county services and departments.

Travis Rose covers Anderson County for the Independent Mail. Reach him via email at trose@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Anderson County paid $300,000 to hire company to scan road conditions