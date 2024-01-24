Anderson County Sheriff's Office gives name of woman found dead in house fire

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has revealed the name of the woman who died Jan. 17 when firefighters were unable to rescue her from an outbuilding at her residence, which had caught on fire.

The victim's name is Minnie B. Hicks, 88, of 1226 Cove Lane outside Oliver Springs.

Both the sheriff's office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are still investigating her death.

She is among the 36 weather-related deaths in the state, the Sheriff's Office confirmed.

