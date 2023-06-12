Anderson father draws prison time in child neglect case

Jun. 12—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A judge sentenced an Anderson man to seven years in prison Monday on a conviction for medical neglect of his son.

Circuit Judge Kevin Selby assessed 28-year-old Raydun C. Flory the prison time with credit for time served in jail at a sentencing hearing in McDonald County Circuit Court.

Flory had entered an Alford plea April 17 to an amended count of child neglect in a plea agreement dismissing a second count of child abuse. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.

The defendant had been facing two felony counts of abuse in connection with his son's admission to a Joplin hospital in October 2020 and subsequent testing of both the boy and a sibling that detected both methamphetamine and THC in their systems, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.

The son was admitted to Freeman Hospital West with head trauma. Flory and the children's mother, Trista Baker, told hospital staff that they first noticed something wrong with the boy at 11 a.m. that day but did not call the doctor until 1:30 p.m. and did not get him into the doctor's office until almost 3 p.m. The affidavit states that he was in immediate need of medical attention at the time.

The mother pleaded guilty in March to a felony count of child endangerment and received a suspended seven-year sentence.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.