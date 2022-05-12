Anderson father to stand trial on child abuse charges

May 12—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 27-year-old father from Anderson waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday and was ordered to stand trial on child abuse charges.

Raydun C. Flory waived the hearing in McDonald County Circuit Court on two felony counts of child abuse. Associate Judge John LePage set Flory's initial appearance in a trial division for May 19.

Flory is suspected of abusing his two children, one of whom was admitted to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin on Oct. 12, 2020, with head trauma, according to a probable-cause affidavit penned by an Anderson police officer.

The affidavit states that Flory and Trista Baker, the mother of the two children, told police that they first noticed a problem with the boy about 11 a.m. but did not call the doctor's office and schedule an appointment until 1:30 p.m. The document alleges that the child needed immediate medical attention.

A second child was given a drug screen two days later and tested positive for methamphetamine and THC, according to the affidavit. That purportedly led to attempts to have the parents screened for drug use, but they did not submit to testing until late November, at which time both Baker and Flory tested positive for meth and THC.

Baker in March was ordered to stand trial three felony counts of child endangerment.