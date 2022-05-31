Anderson felony assault trial set Dec. 8

May 30—A Fairfield Glade area man accused of stabbing a friend during a night of drinking will go to trial on felony assault charges in December, following an appearance in Cumberland County Criminal Court earlier this month.

Louis Ed Anderson, 57, was indicted by the grand jury in November 2021 on a charge of felony aggravated assault, with an alternate theory charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Fairfield Glade Police and Cumberland County sheriff's investigators responded to a report of a stabbing incident at a residence on Runnymeade Dr. July 14 and found Teddy Allred being treated by medics on the scene.

Allred had been stabbed multiple times in the back and abdomen, according to a police report released at the time.

He was rushed to the parking area of Fairfield Glade Food City on Peavine Rd., where medics were met by a medical helicopter for transport to The University of Tennessee Medical Center's trauma center for treatment of his injuries.

It is believed Allred has since recovered from his injuries.

Anderson was taken into custody at the scene and following several hours of questioning, was placed under arrest.

Anderson is represented by Crossville attorney Jeff Vires and is currently under a $10,000 bond.

Motion hearings were set for Aug. 19 and the trial in December.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Trial set

—Jerry Lynn Ashburn, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of up to $1,000, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, motion hearing set for Aug. 3; trial set for Sept. 13.

—Jimmy Harold Clark, rape of a child, motions set for Sept. 19 and set for trial Sept. 19.

Deadline

—Jason Michael Brooks, incest, continued to Aug. 19.

—Jimmy Harold Clark, rape of a child, motions set for Sept. 19 and continued to Sept. 19.

—Thomas Lane Cobb, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession, possession of a weapon by a felon, evading arrest, simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and two cases in boundover status, continued to July 6.

Story continues

—Rodney Lee Corbitt Jr., multiple probation violations, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a weapon by a felon and evading arrest, continued to July 15.

—Delores May Cravens, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, two counts of simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of second offense driving on a suspended license, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Bryan Emory Edmonds, possession of a Schedule VI drug, continued to July 15.

—Michael Scott Elliott, aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, evading arrest and simple possession, continued to June 22.

—Kelsey Autumn Finley, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, introducing contraband into a penal institution, possession of a legend drug and simple possession, capias issued and continued to June 27.

—Margaret Lindsey Fitzgerald, possession of 300 grams of meth or more, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a weapon for purpose of going armed, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to June 22.

—Denver Grey Houston, two counts of domestic assault and violation of an order of protection, continued to Aug. 19.

—Edward Lynn Jones, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to June 27.

—John Dale Miller, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and two counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to June 6.

—Rodrigo Domingo Perez, forgery and identity theft, state to drop charges.

—Curtis Eugene Petrowski, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to July 6.

—Michael Arzo Potter, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, introducing contraband into a penal institution, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to June 27.

—Billie Rae Pugh, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia (superseding indictment), capias and attachment issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Frank Henry Quince Jr., aggravated assault, continued to June 27.

—Brian Allen Sherrill, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, two counts of simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to June 27.

—Kevin Sherrill, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to June 22.

—Michael Stanley Simmons, aggravated assault on a first responder and domestic assault, continued to Aug. 19.

—Cecil Lee Smith, aggravated burglary, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to June 10.

—Kyle Allen Sernquist, aggravated assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, possession of a handgun while under the influence and public intoxication, continued to Aug. 19.

—Carl John Ulacco, second offense driving under the influence, continued to June 27.

—Kelly Michelle Young, burglary and possession of burglary tools, continued to June 10.

Report with attorney

—Christopher Jacques Baird, aggravated assault, domestic assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to July 15.

—Audrey Lynn Williams, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Williams and continued to Sept. 7.

Probation violations

—Dennis Edward Hancock, pled guilty to violations and is to serve 90 days in jail, with credit for time already served, and then be reinstated on supervised probation.

—Brittany Ann Baker, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Baker and probation violation hearing continued to June 10.

—David Wayne Chenault, James Hargis appointed to represent Chenault and probation violation hearing continued to June 10.

—Toby Joe-Lee Godsey, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence.

—Michael Lee Hopkins, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Hopkins and probation violation hearing continued to June 10.

—Joe Levi Reagan, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Reagan and probation violation hearing continued to June 10.

—Cecil Lee Smith, probation violation hearing continued to June 10.

—Jeffery Lynn Tabor, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Tabor and probation violation hearing continued to June 10.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com