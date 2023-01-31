Anderson firefighter arrested on 2 felony battery charges

Jan. 31—ANDERSON — A member of the Anderson Fire Department has been arrested on two felony charges involving the battery of his girlfriend.

Tyler Long, 31, 3600 block of West Cross Street, was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff's Department on Sunday on charges of criminal confinement resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Long was released from the Madison County Jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

He has been a member of AFD since 2018.

Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said Tuesday that Long has been placed on administrative leave and has not returned to work since his arrest.

Cravens will ask the Anderson Board of Public Safety to continue Long's administrative leave without pay until the pending criminal case concludes.

According to Indiana code, any other disciplinary action is delayed pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

Deputies Gregory Adams and Nicholson Briles were dispatched to Community Hospital regarding a woman who had been battered, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The medical staff told the deputies that the woman was having a scan because of a concern that she suffered skull fractures from trauma to her head.

The woman told deputies she was at a bar with friends when Long arrived and appeared to be intoxicated.

There was a verbal confrontation at the bar between Long and friends of the woman.

The woman told deputies that Long left, and she eventually went to his residence.

At Long's residence, he continued to ask the woman what took place at the bar as if he didn't remember.

At one point, the woman told Long she wanted his key to her residence because she was ending the relationship.

Long then repeatedly threw the woman against objects inside the house, and he wouldn't let her stand back up.

As the woman tried to leave, Long picked her up and threw her outside of a garage. Long retrieved her cellphone from inside the house and threw it on the ground.

Story continues

The woman had redness around her eyes and to the right side of her face. Deputies observed redness to her back and left side, cuts to her left hand, cuts to both ankles and swelling of her left ankle.

At the time of his arrest, Long asked if the woman was being arrested for striking him, but deputies didn't notice any visible signs of redness or bruising on him.

He declined to be interviewed by the deputies.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.