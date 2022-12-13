Anderson given split sentence in FG stabbing

Dec. 12—Louis Thompson Anderson III Thursday stood alone before Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie in a sparsely populated courtroom.

The charges against him were aggravated assault with an alternate theory of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Instead of going on trial last week, Anderson, 57, of Runnymeade Dr., Fairfield Glade, opted to accept what appeared as a "sweetheart" deal.

Crossville defense attorney Jeff Vires, of Crossville, stood by his side. Representing the state was Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch.

The only people witnessing the plea proceedings were a criminal justice class from Stone Memorial High School, one reporter and court workers.

No family or friends from either side were present.

Anderson accepted the brokered plea of a split confinement four-year sentence, with six months to serve and the balance on supervised probation.

He is "restrained from" contact with the victim and the victim's property.

The state of Tennessee outlines sentencing guidelines for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — three to 15 years. To reach anywhere above the middle point of seven years, it falls on the state to prove enhancing factors that justify a higher sentence.

At one time, the state's case against Anderson was strong. There were three witnesses, Anderson's statement and supporting evidence from the scene.

Like dominoes, the case fell slowly apart. One witness died since the July 14, 2021, incident. Another fell from a ladder and suffered critical injuries, remaining hospitalized in an East Tennessee facility and unable to appear to testify.

Hatch told the judge the victim displayed little or no interest in participating in the trial and the plea agreement "falls in line with his wishes."

At one time, Anderson had a promising life. The son of a Crossville businessman who owned Anderson's Photography in downtown Crossville through the 1970s and early '80s, Anderson was said to be well-educated. At one time, he taught high school.

Story continues

In an often-repeated sad story, addiction grabbed him by the throat, alcohol being his vice.

So it was on July 14, 2021, when friends gathered socially. A visit to a local watering hole was followed by an evening of drinking at the home in the 100 block of Runnymeade Dr.

The first indication of something gone badly wrong were 911 calls reporting a stabbing. Fairfield Glade Police Officer J.F. White was one of the first responding officers and was quickly joined by Officers Wes Pemberton and Mark Rosser.

They found Teddy Allred bleeding from stab wounds to the stomach and back. Ambulance personnel determined Allred should be treated at a trauma center to determine what internal injuries were suffered. He was flown to The University of Tennessee Medical Center, treated and released the next day, according to Hatch's statement of facts to the court.

An investigation revealed that the drinking among friends led to an argument and culminated in Anderson going to his bedroom, retrieving a knife and stabbing his friend.

Anderson's statement, according to Hatch, was that he felt threatened. Allred's statement was expected to be he was not intoxicated and had not threatened Anderson.

All present gave authorities statements the day of the incident that led to the arrest.

McKenzie asked Anderson if he agreed the statement of facts presented by Hatch — if believed by a jury of 12 — would support a finding of guilty at trial.

Anderson said, "Yes."

"Under this fact pattern, I find this to be an appropriate resolution," McKenzie said as he accepted the plea.

Anderson physically looked the best he has since the incident occurred. Reportedly, he has stayed out of the bottle and maintained a period of sobriety. Maintaining that sobriety — at least for the next four years — is a condition of his continued freedom on probation.

Temptation will be all around, and a Tennessee Department of Corrections probation officer will be watching.

Anderson was immediately taken into custody to begin his six-month incarceration and after that, it is up to Anderson on whether he finds himself back before the judge because of a probation violation, or uses the next four years to get the devil off his back.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com