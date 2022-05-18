Anderson High School students walk out in support of Turpin High School
Anderson High School students walk out in support of Turpin High School who walked out of class in protest of the cancelation of "Diversity Day."
Anderson High School students walk out in support of Turpin High School who walked out of class in protest of the cancelation of "Diversity Day."
A viral video of a Texas student choking an Indian American peer has sparked a petition against the aggressor. In a video circulating online, Shaan Pritmani can be seen being assaulted and choked by a white student in the cafeteria of Coppell Middle School in Texas on May 11. The video begins with the aggressor choking Shaan with his right arm before demanding him to stand up from his seat.
According to her TikTok, it's against the university's honor code to be in a homosexual relationship — so she decided to make a bold statement at graduation.
A 17-year-old Boston high school student suffered a stroke while in class but did not receive the medical assistance he needed after officials called his […]
Eric Burgess was Rosemead High School's "Golden Boy." The school district repeatedly ignored red flags that arose throughout his career.
If work coming out of The Louisville Christian Academy is any indication, it is private schools we need to watch more carefully for indoctrination.
A former choir teacher of a local high school is facing criminal charges after court documents say she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.
The school district says it disciplined the students who put up the signs and shared pictures of them on social media.
Gov. Kristi Noem and the Department of Education announced Tuesday that three schools in the state won a combined $300,000 in fitness equipment.
For 55-year-old Liang Shi, age is no limit as he took an entrance exam for the 26th time since he was a teenager to get into his dream school. While many people have reportedly told Liang that his “failing memory” would hinder him from studying textbooks like his younger peers, he is determined to score high enough on the gaokao exam this year to attend Sichuan University, which he first missed out on in 1983. The gaokao exam, which translates to “high exam,” is China’s annual standardized college entrance exam and is typically taken during the third and final year of high school.
Theodore Poulos is accused of collecting child pornography over a two-year period.
Cuban previously said canceling debt is "the worst thing you can do," but told Insider he now supports forgiving $10,000 and free community college.
A student listens to a U.S. history lesson in a New Mexico classroom. AP Photo/Cedar AttanasioThe founders of the United States were intentionally building a nation based on the ideals of the Enlightenment, a movement centered on individual happiness, knowledge and reason. This new approach to defining a country – rather than basing it on language, ethnicity or geographic proximity – meant the new United States would have to educate its citizenry with the ideas, skills and values necessary to bu
Canceling student debt isn't unfair to those who have already paid off their loans. And it isn't a giveaway to the rich, either.
A graduating student at Duke University faced heavy criticism after delivering a commencement address that shared “striking similarities” with a Harvard University graduation speech from 2014. During her commencement ceremony on May 8, speaker Priya Parkash called her school “the Duke nation” and said it could become its own country due to its various associations and landmarks. Parkash, who is originally from Pakistan, said that “if Duke were to dig a moat around its perimeter and fill that with water, it could be its own tiny island nation, like Cuba or maybe even Sri Lanka.”
Several Black students who were suspended for trying to protest Confederate flag displays at their school in Georgia have filed a federal lawsuit against their school district and its board members, accusing them of allowing an extensive pattern of racism including “overt bigotry and animosity by some white students and teachers against African American students.” The students, joined by their mothers as plaintiffs, already made news when their protest at Coosa High School was stifled last fall. Now, in their lawsuit filed Tuesday against the Floyd County school district and its board members, they allege an extensive pattern of racism, including white students reenacting the murder of George Floyd and posting it on social media, and a student who carried what appeared to be a whip and told a Black student “we used to whip you."
A recent survey shows that 60% of California residents consider University of California (UC) campuses to be “largely or completely unaffordable,” while 55% believe the same about California State University (CSU) campuses. California residents who live on one of the 10 UC campuses can expect to pay an estimated cost of attendance of $38,504 for the 2022-2023 school year.
The enrollment drops will reshape the nation's second-largest school system and officials said tough choices are ahead.
Lawyers say White students were allowed to carry the Confederate flag and wear belts, hoodies and hats with Confederate imagery.
Following on the heels of Sam Trusty, another school board member has resigned in Englewood this year.
Student loans: Paying my way through college in the ’70s was one thing, but times and tuition costs have changed. | Opinion