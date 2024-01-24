Anderson launches mayoral run with his peers' support

Jan. 24—Vice Mayor Scott Anderson says he's the skilled leader without the drama that Gilbert needs — and apparently all but one of his peers on the council agrees.

Over 40 people attended Anderson's recent kickoff party for mayor, including council members Kathy Tilque, Yung Koprowski, Chuck Bongiovanni, Jim Torgeson and Bobbi Buchli. Bongiovanni hosted the party at his home.

Anderson is poised to run against Mayor Brigette Peterson and newcomer Shane Krauser in the August Primary.

Tilque, who served as vice mayor in 2023, introduced Anderson, saying that she was "very proud" to have served with him.

"Scott is a statesman who will always bring us together," she said.

Peterson took office in January 2021 after six years on the council and 14 on the Planning Commission.

She was notably backed in her mayoral bid by former Mayor Jenn Daniels, a popular leader who was once named one of the "Most Influential Women in Arizona" by AZ Big Media's AZ Business and AZRE magazines.

Peterson's tenure in office, however, has been marked with nearly a dozen ethics violation complaints and state and federal lawsuits filed against the town after she ordered police to remove three sign-toting critics from council chambers.

Bongiovanni attempted a vote of no-confidence against Peterson but settled for a mediator to help repair the mayor's fractured working relationship with the council.

However, what could lead to Peterson's defeat at the ballot box is happening outside the political arena.

She has come under fire by members of the public who accuse her of showing a lack of "empathy" and leadership over the teen violence in Gilbert. Residents criticized her for not addressing it early on and for being a no-show at marches and vigils.

At the behest of Bongiovanni, Torgeson and Anderson, the council Jan. 9 approved a subcommittee to take a deep dive into what's happening with the teen assaults in town.

The whole issue exploded after last October's fatal beating of 16-year-old Queen Creek teen Preston Lord allegedly by a wannabe gang calling itself the "Gilbert Goons."

Since the teen's death, other youths have stepped forward to report previous assaults in town and Gilbert Police has re-opened four cases. Police as of last week had nine active investigations related to teen violence.

Many residents alleged that Preston's death could have been avoided had Gilbert Police done its job.

"We desperately need some change in Gilbert," said Anderson, who was elected to council in 2016. "I view myself more as a statesman, a leader.

"We need to get away from ethics complaints, lawsuits, mediation and lots of things that are just not productive for us as a council right now.

"And that is what I want to do is offer my expertise in bringing us together and solving issues and making sure that as Gilbert continues to grow towards build-out, do it with a strong economy, a prosperous community and one where the quality of life is the same in 10 years as what we enjoy today."

Anderson's campaign slogan is "All Mayor, No Drama."

Anderson retired from the Town of Gilbert in 2013 after 25 years, 12 of them as the Planning and Zoning director.

He largely focused his speech on his vision for the town through its City of the Future initiative — making decisions and investments now to ensure Gilbert's quality of life continues well beyond build-out, which is expected to occur in less than a decade.

Anderson used Bruce Springsteen's "My Hometown," to illustrate the rise and fall of a community.

"Unfortunately, this is how a lot of urban America evolves," Anderson said. "It goes from being a thriving community to, as you get toward build-out, things begin to deteriorate.

"We are determined in Gilbert to not let that happen. This is our hometown. And we're not going to let that happen. And the way we're going to ensure that that doesn't happen (are) several things we are going to have to pay attention to.

"One is our economy. We want to keep our economy strong, attracting businesses. ... What we want is good, strong paying jobs to keep our economy strong.

"Next we want to make sure our community stays prosperous. And prosperity comes through the schools, it comes through the amenities of parks and most importantly safety.

"Our community wants to be safe and we have to figure out how to make that happen so as we get to build-out we're still a safe community where people feel safe, especially our teenagers."

"Lastly is our infrastructure. We're in the business in Gilbert of building wealth and the way that the town assists in doing that is through provision of infrastructure."

Gilbert is looking to make those needed investments with $1 billion in planned and proposed projects for parks and recreation, police and fire.

Council is scheduled to sit down at its spring retreat to discuss options to fund them.