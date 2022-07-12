Anderson Mall shooting: Suspect charged in connection to death of T.L. Hanna grad

Nearly 48 hours after a shooting at Anderson Mall that left a teenager dead, a suspect has turned himself in to law enforcement.

Eimillio Robinson, 20, surrendered himself to the City of Anderson Police Department around 3:15 p.m. Monday, according to police department spokesperson Nikki Carson.

Robinson has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting that killed 19-year-old Shy'heem Clemons near the main entrance of Anderson Mall on Saturday morning.

Shy'heem Clemons looks at his phone photos with friends before the T.L. Hanna High School commencement in Anderson, June 4, 2020.

"We are working with different agencies, gathering information," Carson said of the ongoing investigation. "The situation is fluid."

Clemons was a rising junior at Greensboro College in North Carolina and graduated from T.L. Hanna High School in 2020.

Arrest warrants show Robinson has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Robinson was identified as a suspect through a State Law Enforcement Division photo lineup, according to arrest warrants.

He will be transferred to the Anderson County Detention Center where he will be held without bond, Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said.

He was arraigned by a magistrate Tuesday morning and will appear at a bond hearing at a later date, Stewart said.

