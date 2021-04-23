Anderson man accused of attacking man with a pipe

Apr. 23—ANDERSON — Jerry Hogge III was arrested on a warrant accused of attacking a man with a metal pipe.

Robert Owens told police Hogge came to his home on East 21st Street seeking a man named Willy around 3:30 a.m. on March 23, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Bert Chambers of the Anderson Police Department.

Owens said he told Hogge no one by that named lived there and to leave, but Hogge attempted to look around into the home and appeared agitated. Hogge then stuck Owens in the face with a metal pipe and then ran from the home, according to the affidavit.

Owens told police he ran after Hogge and threw a can of soda at the man before returning to his home and having his girlfriend drive him to the hospital.

Chambers said Owens was treated for a broken nose, sinus cavity and orbital bone. Video footage was also gathered from the home showing "the residential entry and battery that took place," according to the affidavit.

A no contact order was issued following Hogge's arrest and he was released on bond Thursday.

