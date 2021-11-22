Anderson man arrested on 2 felony counts of child molesting

Nov. 22—ANDERSON — An 18-year-old Anderson man has been charged with two felony counts of child molesting.

Ashton M. Hudson, 2200 block of West Eighth Street, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Friday on a Level 3 felony and a Level 4 felony charge of child molesting involving two children.

The probable cause affidavit states a 4-year-old girl told an adult that Hudson had her perform a sex act on him. The adult told Anderson police that she normally doesn't allow children around Hudson because of prior allegations.

During the interview at Kids Talk, the girl said Hudson had videos on his cellphone of a similar sex act with an 8-year-old who was in foster care at the time.

Hudson, in an interview with Indiana Department of Child Services, said that he did have the 8-year-old perform the sex act, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The 8-year-old told investigators that Hudson attempted to fondle her but didn't because she ran away.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place from Aug. 1 and Sept. 7.

