Anderson man arrested for attempted rape on hold from immigration service

Jun. 15—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested on charges of attempted rape and criminal confinement.

Manpreet Singh, 23, 4300 block of Painted Turtle Court, was arrested by Anderson police on Tuesday. Singh is originally from New York City and is detained at the Madison County jail on a hold by the Immigration Service.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman flagged down an officer on May 23, 2019. She told police she was communicating with Singh through text messages.

They met at a store where Singh was working and went to his apartment. Once inside the apartment Singh removed his clothes and attempted to disrobe the woman.

The woman was able to use her cellphone to contact a family member and told Singh to get off her, to which he complied.

Singh was interviewed by police in August, 2019 and denied the allegations, stating the woman removed her pants.

