Anderson man arrested on child exploitation charges

Oct. 5—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested by the Indiana State Police on felony charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

Joshua Jeffrey Thrasher, 31, 2000 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested Tuesday following a four-month investigation by detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

He is charged with four counts of child exploitation with aggravating factors and a count of possession of child pornography with aggravating factor.

Bond was set at $20,000.

If convicted, Thrasher is facing a possible prison sentenced ranging from one to 54 years.

Thrasher was arrested following a search warrant being issued for his residence.

During the serving of the search warrant, it was determined there were 382 pieces of content on his computer depicting children between the ages of six and eight engaged in sexual activity with adults.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by ISP detective Michael Tinch, one of the downloaded files showed three adults torturing an 18-month-old female.

During an interview Thrasher said internet access is limited to him and he admitted to using several social media platforms.

Thrasher admitted to have an addiction to pornography, including child pornography.

He admitted to knowing that this day would come when the police would contacted him about his downloads.

Thrasher said if the detectives watched the downloads "we would all die of old age before we made it through it all," the court document states.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.