Anderson man arrested for child molesting

Nov. 17—ANDERSON — The Madison County prosecutor's office has been given 72 hours to file formal charges against an Anderson man charged with child molesting.

Police arrested Carlos Manuel Hood, 34, homeless, Wednesday on two felony charges of child molesting, a felony charge of vicarious sexual gratification and two probation violation holds.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hood had sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl in October, four months after he was released from prison after serving a four-year sentence on a burglary conviction.

Anderson police were notified about a video, allegedly of Hood having sexual relations with the young girl, on social media.

The video shows the girl pulling down Hood's shorts and fondling him, according to the affidavit. The incident, allegedly, stops when Hood is startled and can be observed pulling up his pants and underwear.

During a Kids Talk forensic interview, the girl said Hood had "raped her and did other stuff," the affidavit states.

Hood told police he was high on drugs at the time of the alleged incident and said he was trying to push the girl away from him. Hood claimed he was "messed up" and didn't remember pulling up his pants as shown on the video.

He told police he was being set up and claimed that the girl had been "brainwashed" into making the accusation against him.

