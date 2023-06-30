Anderson man arrested on hit-and-run charge

Jun. 30—ANDERSON — A local man has been arrested on suspicion of driving the car that struck and severely injured a 13-year-old boy June 17 in Wilkinson.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department arrested Aaron M. Magee, 33, Thursday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injuries.

The charge carries a possible prison sentence of two to 12 years.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department said the 13-year-old, Jasper Young, remains in critical condition after nearly two weeks in the hospital. Doctors said if the victim recovers, his injuries will affect him the rest of his life.

"It is still too early to determine the exact, lasting effects of the injuries since he has shown very little improvement since the crash," the sheriff's department said.

Investigators used video and images from public and private cameras, along with tips from the public, to identify a gold 2008 Saturn Aura belonging to Magee as the suspect vehicle.

Police found the Saturn in a garage in Anderson, where they believe Magee was hiding it. Police say damage to the car is consistent with damage to the boy's bicycle.

Young, a Pendleton Heights Middle School student, was hit while riding his bicycle on June 17 in Wilkerson. The boy was found him lying on the ground next to his bicycle. Authorities are unsure how long he had been there before police were called.

A witness who heard the collision at first mistook the sound of the impact for an exploding transformer.

Magee has at least one previous arrest. He was taken into custody in Madison County in May 2022 on charges of domestic battery, strangulation and interference with police officers at the scene of a crime.

In that case, Judge Angela Warner-Sims has set a court date of July 31 in Madison Circuit Court Division 1.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.