May 24—ANDERSON — The Madison County prosecutor's office has been given 72 hours to file formal charges against an Anderson man arrested on rape and battery charges.

Kenton R. Clute, 37, 300 block of West 11th Street, was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday on two initial felony counts each of rape and battery.

A prosecutor normally has 48 hours to file formal charges. The county prosecutor's office was granted an additional 24 hours.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Clute was in an on-again, off-again relationship with an Anderson woman that started in January.

She said on May 15 that they went to a wedding shower and when they returned to her residence, he started "flipping out" because he had been drinking and had to return by 11 p.m. to Stepping Stones.

It offers transitional housing to homeless and/or chemically dependent veterans.

After an argument started, Clute allegedly pushed the woman to the floor, ripped off her bra, dragged her by the wrist into a bedroom and tossed her on the bed.

She said that Clute had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

During an interview with police, Clute denied causing bruising to the woman's back and arms but said they were the only two people at the residence.

He said someone else caused the bruising or she did it to herself.

In 2020, Clute was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction for 30 months after being convicted of intimidation.

He also entered a plea of guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine in 2019 and was sentenced to three years in prison on a battery conviction.

