Anderson man arrested on rape charge

Jan. 6—ANDERSON — An Anderson man was arrested Thursday in connection with a reported rape in 2020.

Gary Lee Hendrickson, 26, 4400 block of Pitt Street, is charged with a Level 3 felony charge of rape by Anderson police.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hendrickson was in a relationship with a woman for about one year living on Pearl Street.

The woman told police that Hendrickson moved out and on Dec. 5, 2020 contacted her about renewing the relationship.

That morning Hendrickson was at the Pearl Street address banging on a window, according to the affidavit, and eventually the woman heard what sounded like a window being broken and then she noticed Hendrickson standing over her.

The woman sent a text to a friend who contacted police, and Hendrickson stating he had a right to be there since his name was on the lease.

The woman said that at the time she agreed to consensual sex so that Hendrickson would leave the residence.

On Dec. 6, 2020 at 4 a.m., Hendrickson returned and was again pounding on a window and she allowed him to enter the residence, according to the affidavit.

The court document states the woman repeatedly told Hendrickson 'no' to a request for sex. The woman said Hendrickson then proceeded to perform sexual acts on her without consent.

The woman said Hendrickson denied raping her in a text message and that she should have pushed him off.

When contacted by Anderson police, Hendrickson said he wanted to speak to an attorney. The attorney said Hendrickson was advised not to make a statement.

