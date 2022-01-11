Anderson man arrested on rape and sexual battery

Jan. 11—ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor's office has been given an additional 72 hours to formally charge an Anderson man accused of rape.

Lloyd Warner Mezick, 56, homeless, was arrested Monday by Anderson police on preliminary charges of rape, a Level 1 felony, and sexual battery, a Level 4 felony.

Bond was set at $20,000 full cash Tuesday.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Mezick went to a residence in the 300 block of West 34th Street and held a knife to a woman's throat while he performed a sex act.

The woman, who had surgery on her foot that day, repeatedly told Meznick no and that was corroborated by another man at the residence.

The woman called 911 and was able to hide the knife under her body.

The witness told police he observed Mezick holding the knife and making threats toward the woman.

The woman told police she was afraid of Mezick, who maintained she had provided information to police and other people she allegedly was informing on.

Mezick was unable to be interviewed because of his state of intoxication and was transported to Ascension St. Vincent's Hospital for treatment.

