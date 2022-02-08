Anderson man arrested in Tipton County standoff

Feb. 7—TIPTON — Police arrested an Anderson man Saturday after a lengthy standoff at a motel near downtown Tipton.

Rusty Stoops, 45, is now facing charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor, according to a Tipton County Sheriff's Office media release, and additional charges are still pending.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies were called to a residence in reference to a welfare check, the release noted.

During the course of their investigation, authorities discovered that Stoops had allegedly sent text messages to his wife and several other family members, and the text messages reportedly showed Stoops with a firearm aimed at his head.

Those messages, police say, also indicated that Stoops was willing to harm himself and other members of his family.

Authorities located Stoops at the East Street Inn, 127 S. East St., where they made initial contact with him through the motel door before he began to refuse to comply and indicated his intention of suicide by law enforcement, the release stated.

Due to their belief that Stoops was armed with a firearm at that point, police withdrew from the immediate area surrounding the motel room and set up on the motel's perimeter.

Telephone contact was also established, and the release indicated that Stoops appeared to be in a "manic and unstoppable state."

The standoff continued into early Saturday morning, and members of Howard County's SWAT team had to eventually be called in for assistance.

After several hours of negotiations, SWAT personnel eventually deployed a chemical agent into the room, and Stoops was taken into custody at that point without further incident.

He is currently being held at the Tipton County Jail.

