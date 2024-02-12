Anderson man who caused fatal Delaware County crash enters guilty plea

MUNCIE, Ind. — An Anderson man admitted to ingesting a controlled substance before causing a July 2020 crash that killed a Muncie resident.

Colin William Estes, 38, on Jan. 19 pleaded guilty to causing death driving with a controlled substance in his system, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement, Estes also pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender.

Under the terms of the deal, the Anderson man will face a maximum 12-year prison term when sentenced Feb. 21 by Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Judi Calhoun.

His conviction stems from a crash on Ind. 67 in Salem Township, east of Delaware County Road 800 West, that caused the death of 36-year-old Kevin Noble Jr. of Muncie.

Indiana State Police said a westbound Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Estes went left of center and and struck an eastbound Ford Cargo van driven by Noble.

The Muncie man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents, blood tests showed Estess had THC, a chemical most commonly associated with marijuana, in his system at the time of the crash.

Estes, who suffered a broken leg in the crash, told troopers he could not remember anything about the collision "except that he had left Aldi grocery store in Muncie and that his dog had barked before impact."

The Anderson man has twice been convicted of driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, in Madison County in 2006 and in Marion County in 2018.

His record also includes convictions for battery, criminal confinement, invasion of privacy and strangulation.

Last November, he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in Madison Circuit Court 1. That case is still pending.

