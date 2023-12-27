Anderson man charged with arson after targeting homes of sex offenders

Dec. 27—ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor's Office has filed formal charges against an Anderson man on four felony counts of arson.

Adam N. Kinnard, 33, 2400 block of Fairview Street, was arrested on Dec. 20 in connection with four structure fires.

After his arrest by Anderson police, Kinnard said "he set those fires because of all the child molesters residing at the locations."

Kinnard said he would use his cellphone to research where people on the sex offender registry lived. Officers were able to confirm that registered sex officers lived at the locations of the fires.

Kinnard expressed disdain for his arrest, stating he didn't understand why he was arrested for setting fires when child molesters were out of jail.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by detective Brett Webb, the Anderson Fire Department was dispatched starting at 5:18 a.m. and through 8:11 a.m. Tuesday at fires in the 2100 block of Sheridan Street, 2400 block of Chase Street, 1900 block of Central Avenue and 1700 block of Fletcher Street.

An Anderson police officer said he was contacted by a school bus driver about the Fletcher Street fire who provided a description of a man wearing a Carhart jacket and plaid pajama pants.

Kinnard was arrested after officers saw him walking off a porch where he told police he was visiting a friend, but the resident said he didn't know Kinnard.

When interviewed by police, Kinnard was in possession of three lighters and there were burn marks on his pants.

Kinnard told police he was walking to the library.

Police were able to obtain video of a suspect wearing a Carhart jacket and pajamas at the scene of the Fletcher Street fire and the same suspect was observed in the 1900 block of Central Avenue.

At one point while being questioned, Kinnard jumped out of a chair and was positioned like he was going to strike an officer. After several verbal commands, Kinnard placed his hands up and was handcuffed.

