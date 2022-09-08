Anderson man charged with child molest

Sep. 8—ANDERSON — A 37-year-old Anderson man has been charged with the highest level felony for child molesting.

Matthew Wallace, 700 block of West 2nd Street, was arrested Wednesday on a Level 1 count for sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

A Level 1 felony carries a possible 20 to 40 year prison sentence if Wallace is convicted.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Dustin Dixon, a deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, was contacted by the girl's mother about images found on a digital tablet.

The court document states that as a result of the forensic download, sexual grooming conversations were observed between Wallace and the girl.

During a forensic interview at Cherish Center in Noblesville the girl said she had sexual relations with Wallace on Aug. 7 in the basement of an Anderson church the two attended.

Wallace was interviewed on Aug. 29 and admitted to the sexual activity taking place. Wallace said he believed the girl was 14-years-old and not aware that she was actually 13-years-old.

The age of consent in Indiana is 16.

The Fishers Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children are investigating the images found on the digital tablet and two cellular devices found at Wallace's residence when a search warrant was served.

