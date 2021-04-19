Anderson man charged with child molesting

Apr. 19—ANDERSON — An Anderson man appeared in court Monday on a Level 1 felony charge of child molesting.

Carlos Mata, 34, 5000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, was arrested by Anderson police Saturday on the Level 1 charge involving a 15-year-old girl and a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Bond was set at $20,000 full cash during Mata's initial court appearance on Monday.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Mata fondled the girl twice on Saturday.

During an interview with police, Mata estimated he drank 25 beers and two large vodka drinks before the incidents took place, the affidavit reads.

Mata said he doesn't remember what happened until the following morning when he was confronted by the girl's mother.

"He continued to say that it had to be the vodka that made him not remember anything," the court document states.

Mata told police he couldn't think of any reason the girl would make up a story like this, according to the affidavit.

