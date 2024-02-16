Anderson man charged with child molesting

Feb. 16—ANDERSON — Robert A. Lacourse, 29, 600 block of East Ninth Street, was arrested Thursday on a Level 1 felony count of child molesting a child under the age of 12 and a felony charge of child molesting through fondling or touching.

The probable cause affidavit states that during a Kids Talk forensic interview the 11-year-old girl said Lacourse pulled down her pants and touched her several times.

She said Lacourse fondled her several times by touching her "private parts".

The girl said she wouldn't allow a younger sister to lay with Lacourse because she didn't want anything to happen to her sister.

During an interview with Anderson police, Lacourse denied the allegations, but failed to appear for a voice stress test.

He said one time he woke up thinking he was with his girlfriend and the girl was lying next to him.

Lacourse told police when he woke up and saw the girl he was like "oh no" and left.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.