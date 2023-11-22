Anderson man charged with child molesting

Nov. 22—ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor's office has filed a felony charge of child molesting against an Anderson man.

Police arrested Carlos Manuel Hood, 34, homeless, Wednesday on two felony charges of child molesting, a felony charge of vicarious sexual gratification and two probation violation holds.

The prosecutor's office filed charges against Hood of child molesting, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and being a habitual offender.

A charging document states Hood has two prior unrelated felony convictions: in 2011 for battery and in 2019 on a charge of burglary.

Hood is being detained on a $25,000 bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hood had sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl in October.

Anderson police were notified that there was a video on social media that showed Hood allegedly having sexual relations with the young girl.

The affidavit states the video showed the girl pulling down Hood's shorts and fondling him. The incident stops when Hood is startled and can be observed pulling up his pants and underwear.

During a Kids Talk forensic interview the girl said Hood had "raped her and did other stuff."

The girl didn't elaborate during the Kids Talk interview.

Hood told police he was high on drugs at the time of the alleged incident and said he was trying to push the girl away from him.

Hood said he was "messed up" and doesn't remember pulling up his pants as shown on the video.

He told police he was being set up and the girl was brainwashed.

