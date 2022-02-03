Anderson man charged with dealing; coke, pot, guns seized

Feb. 3—ANDERSON — Following an investigation that started last September, the Madison County Drug Task Force arrested an Anderson man on a preliminary charge of dealing cocaine.

A traffic stop was initiated on Jan. 31 on the primary suspect, Jarrod King, 31, while he was returning from what is believed to be his primary drug source in Trotwood, Ohio.

At the same time, local law enforcement executed a search warrant at King's residence in the 2300 block of Chase Street in Anderson.

According to a news release, the task force gathered evidence from September through January to execute several search warrants associated with the distribution of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and other products with THC in the Anderson community.

The search of King's home resulted in the seizure of firearms, several hundred grams of suspected fentanyl products, more than 50 grams of cocaine (50 grams is about 1.8 ounces) and about 24 pounds of marijuana and other THC products.

King was arrested on an initial charge of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony.

He is being detained in the Madison County Detention Center on a full cash bond of $20,000.

The Anderson Police Department, Indiana State Police, Madison County Sheriff's Department and FBI Indianapolis field office contributed to this investigation.

The investigation remains ongoingand the task force is still attempting to locate additional firearms that King allegedly stored at his residence on Chase Street. Anyone with information can contact Detective Lance Blossom at 765-648-6675.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.