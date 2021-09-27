Anderson man charged in death of 82-year-old woman

Sep. 27—ANDERSON — An Anderson resident has been charged with the June murder of an 82-year-old woman in Steuben County.

Matthew Roland Hoover, 29, was arrested in August and charged in connection with the death of Wilma Ball in Lake James on June 23.

He was charged last week with Level 1 felony rape while armed with a deadly weapon, level 2 felony burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and a level 6 felony charge of abuse of a corpse.

Hoover is scheduled to go to trial Dec. 3.

An autopsy found that Ball had been stabbed twice in the neck in the bedroom of her residence.

Hoover was arrested after DNA collected from him matched beer cans found in Ball's home.

Noah Hoover, Matthew's brother, told investigators that he believed his brother could have had something to do with Ball's death. Matthew was living with Noah at the time; Noah was Ball's next-door neighbor.

Noah Hoover said his brother quit his job and left Noah's Steuben County residence the day after Ball's death, stole his parents' truck and drove to Yorktown. Matthew Hoover was believed to have walked from Yorktown to the 700 block of Vineyard Street in Anderson.

Court documents show police were called June 23 about a woman who was unconscious and covered in blood at her Lake James home.

Police were told that two women had come to check on Ball after she missed their morning golf game. They told officers that her neighbor has a key to the house and unlocked it for the women. They found Ball on the bed.

While investigating, officers said that near the home's front door, they found a window pushed inward and with a torn screen.

Police also found two beer cans, one on a nightstand and one in the bathroom and collected them as evidence for DNA testing.

The probable cause documents indicate police believed that Ball was sexually assaulted. Investigators also found stab wounds on her neck with several other injuries on her body.

Officers found Hoover in Yorktown and said he consented to an interview and a DNA sample that was placed into evidence.

When asked what happened June 23, Hoover said he saw several officers in the area but said he never went inside Ball's home. He said he didn't know her but would wave at her when she was outside.

He said he heard that Ball was found dead with stab wounds and that his stepfather went inside the home with Ball's friends who checked on her before police arrived.

Hoover was asked several times if he went inside her home, and he denied it each time, police said.

Ken de la Bastide