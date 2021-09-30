Anderson man charged with four felony counts for bank robbery

Sep. 30—ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor's office has filed four felony charges against an Anderson man charged in a bank robbery that happened last week in Anderson.

Raymond Johnson, 32, of Anderson, was formally charged Thursday on a Level 3 felony charge of armed robbery, a Level 4 felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and two Level 6 felony charges of criminal recklessness and theft.

Johnson's bond was set at $20,000 full cash.

He was arrested following a traffic stop Sept. 24 at 14th and Jackson streets. Johnson was driving a gold Monte Carlo that matched the description of the getaway vehicle from the robbery, according to Anderson police.

Officers were dispatched at 4:21 p.m. on Sept. 23 to the First Merchants Bank branch, 1526 E. 53rd St., where a man had entered the branch, jumped onto the counter and demanded money.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and fired a single shot inside the bank, according to police. There were no injuries from the gunshot.

The culprit obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled east on foot before getting into a car and driving away.

Police found approximately $650 in small bills inside Johnson's car at the time of his arrest. He told police the money was from illegal gambling at work release and other locations.

At the time of the robbery, Johnson was being detained in work release after being released from the Indiana Department of Correction in August.

