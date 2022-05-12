Anderson man charged in Joplin bank robbery

May 12—Law enforcement authorities say an Anderson man has been charged in connection with the robbery Monday of a Joplin bank, but he is not in custody and information on his whereabouts is sought.

Joplin police report that Vincent P. Gepson, 63, is named in federal bank robbery charges but is not in custody.

Police were notified at 10:19 a.m. Monday that a panic alarm had gone off at Great Southern Bank, 1232 S. Range Line Road.

A man demanded money from bank personnel and threatened the use of a weapon. He was described as bald, wearing a dark colored, long-sleeved shirt, sunglasses and a surgical mask with a bandage over the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the police department at 417-623-3131 or give the information to their local law enforcement agency.

Authorities said Gepson should not be contacted or confronted because he is considered armed and dangerous.