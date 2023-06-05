Anderson man charged with kidnapping

Jun. 5—ANDERSON — An Anderson man was arrested on May 31 on charges of kidnapping, confinement and battery.

Thomas Edward Juinta II, 61, 500 block of Ruddle Avenue was arrested by Anderson police after he knocked down and battered a 10-year-old boy walking down an alley.

The boy told police he was walking down the alley to go play basketball when Juinta grabbed him by the arm and knocked him to the ground and placed his hand over the boy's mouth.

During a Kids Talk forensic interview, the boy said he was fearful that Juinta was going to get him and run away.

The boy was able to take police to where the incident took place and located a shoe and his basketball.

Juinta told police he was hearing funny voices and that he is on medications.

He told police the "funny voices" told him to kidnap the boy.

Juinta declined to make a statement to police without an attorney being present.

The boy had visible injuries including scratches and scrapes to his stomach, right rib cage, bruise on the right arm and scrapes and scratches on his back and left arm.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.