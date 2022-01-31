Anderson man charged with molesting two girls

Jan. 31—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been charged with three felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Charles Clyde Rowls, 35, of Anderson, was arrested on Saturday by the Anderson Police Department.

Rowls is charged with a Level 4 felony of sexual misconduct with a minor and two Level 5 felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

APD Detective Eric Holtzleiter was contacted on Dec. 2 by police security at Highland Middle School that a girl had disclosed to a friend that she was being touched by Rowls, according to the probable cause affidavit.

There was a second disclosure that the girl's sister was also touched by Rowls, and the Madison County Department of Child Services was contacted and a Kids Talk interview took place.

The 15-year-old girl said during the interview that Rowls had touched her chest and genitals, according to the court document.

The girl indicated that Rowls fondled her when she was dressed and with her clothes off. She told the forensic interviewer that she would say "no" but the fondling continued.

Rowls told the girl to keep what was happening a secret and the girl said she was afraid to tell her mother.

The second girl indicated to police similar fondling and touching by Rowls.

The court document states Rowls called to talk with the detective assigned to the case on Jan. 5 to "clear his name".

During the interview with police Rowls said he knew the two girls told counselors at school that he had touched them and their statements were not true.

Rowls said he had no idea why the girls would make the statements.

When asked to voluntarily take a voice stress test he responded "that would just make me look guilty".

Rowls denied anything taking place with the two girls during the interview with police.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.